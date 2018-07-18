 Here are the radical economic ideas Democrats should run on to win in 2020.

A Moderate Democrat Makes the Case for More Radical Economic Policies

July 18 2018 5:01 AM

Jake Sullivan, one of the most prominent policy wonks in the Democratic Party, makes the case for more radical and imaginative economic policies.

In this episode of the Good Fight, Yascha Mounk talks to Jake Sullivan, who was responsible for domestic policy on Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, about the reasons why Democrats should embrace a more radical and imaginative economic policy in 2020.

For more on Sullivan’s argument, see his recent article in Democracy Journal.

