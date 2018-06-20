He Set Out to Fix America’s Relationship With Russia—and Ended Up Having to Flee the Country

 Meet the ambassador who set out to fix America’s relationship with Russia—and ended up Having to flee the country.

June 20 2018 12:46 PM

Putin’s Scapegoat

Meet the man who made it his life’s task to improve America’s relations with Russia—and ended up as a prime target of Putin’s ire.

Michael McFaul, Vladimir Putin.
Michael McFaul and Vladimir Putin.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Maxim Shemetov/Reuters and Grigory Dukor/Reuters.

Listen to Michael McFaul:

In this episode of The Good Fight, Yascha Mounk talks to Michael McFaul, the former U.S. ambassador to Russia, about the roots of America’s conflict with the Kremlin, whether a better relationship between the countries would have been possible, and how democracies can protect themselves against autocrats who are intent on promoting dictatorship around the world.

Email: thegoodfight@newamerica.org
Twitter: @Yascha_Mounk

This podcast was made in collaboration with New America.

Podcast production by John T. Williams.