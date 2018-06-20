He Set Out to Fix America’s Relationship With Russia—and Ended Up Having to Flee the Country

Putin’s Scapegoat
Meet the man who made it his life’s task to improve America’s relations with Russia—and ended up as a prime target of Putin’s ire.
Listen to Michael McFaul:
In this episode of The Good Fight, Yascha Mounk talks to Michael McFaul, the former U.S. ambassador to Russia, about the roots of America’s conflict with the Kremlin, whether a better relationship between the countries would have been possible, and how democracies can protect themselves against autocrats who are intent on promoting dictatorship around the world.
Advertisement
Email: thegoodfight@newamerica.org
Twitter: @Yascha_Mounk
This podcast was made in collaboration with New America.
Podcast production by John T. Williams.