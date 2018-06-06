Capitalism Has Failed. Only the Markets Can Fix It Now.

The Market Manifesto
Capitalism has failed. Only the markets can fix it.
Listen to Glen Weil by clicking on the player below:
Listen to The Good Fight via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Stitcher, or Google Play.
Advertisement
In this episode of The Good Fight, Yascha Mounk talks to economist Glen Weil about the roots of inequality, the problems of monopoly and monopsony, and whether more, not less, radical markets are the antidote to the economic problems of our age.
Email: thegoodfight@newamerica.org
Twitter: @Yascha_Mounk
This podcast was made in collaboration with New America.
Podcast production by John T. Williams.