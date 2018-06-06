Capitalism Has Failed. Only the Markets Can Fix It Now.

 A leading economist explains why capitalism has failed—and why only the markets can fix it now.

June 6 2018 7:00 AM

The Market Manifesto

Capitalism has failed. Only the markets can fix it.

A marketplace.

In this episode of The Good Fight, Yascha Mounk talks to economist Glen Weil about the roots of inequality, the problems of monopoly and monopsony, and whether more, not less, radical markets are the antidote to the economic problems of our age.

Podcast production by John T. Williams.