Should We Compromise on Immigration?

 The case for (and against) striking a less-than-perfect deal that takes immigration off the table.

May 9 2018 10:30 AM

Photo illustration by Slate. Images by Thinkstock and GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP/Getty Images.

Listen to Cecilia Muñoz:

In this inaugural live episode of The Good Fight, Yascha Mounk talks to Cecilia Muñoz, vice president for public interest technology and local initiatives at New America and former director of the Domestic Policy Council, about how to leverage technology in the public interest and what kind of compromise the left should—and shouldn’t—accept on immigration.

