Don’t Give Up Hope for Democracy.

The Good Fight Podcast
Talking about democracy.
May 23 2018 8:00 AM

Don’t Give Up Hope on Russia

The Kremlin tried to kill him—twice. But Vladimir Kara-Murza still believes that democracy will prevail in Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 19.

Yuri Kadobnov/AFP/Getty Images

Listen to Vladimir Kara-Murza:

In this live episode of The Good Fight, Yascha Mounk talks to Vladimir Kara-Murza, a leading Russian opposition activist, about the prospects for democracy in Russia and around the world.

