Don’t Give Up Hope for Democracy.

Don’t Give Up Hope on Russia
The Kremlin tried to kill him—twice. But Vladimir Kara-Murza still believes that democracy will prevail in Russia.
Listen to Vladimir Kara-Murza:
In this live episode of The Good Fight, Yascha Mounk talks to Vladimir Kara-Murza, a leading Russian opposition activist, about the prospects for democracy in Russia and around the world.
