Has the United States Ever Been a Real Democracy?
Ezra Klein and Yascha Mounk debate whether American democracy under Trump is really different from the injustices minorities have suffered in the past.
In this special episode of the Good Fight, Ezra Klein interviews Yascha Mounk about his recent book, The People vs. Democracy.
Email: thegoodfight@newamerica.org
Twitter: @Yascha_Mounk
This podcast was made in collaboration with New America.
Podcast production by John T. Williams.