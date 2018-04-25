 Ezra Klein and Yascha Mounk debate what is (and isn’t) different about Donald Trump’s assault on American democracy.

Has the United States Ever Been a Real Democracy?

April 25 2018 7:30 AM

On May 28, 1965 members of the Ku Klux Klan coordinated a campaign of cross burnings at courthouses and city halls in 13 North Carolina cities and towns.
Photo illustration by Slate. Photos byState Archives.

In this special episode of the Good Fight, Ezra Klein interviews Yascha Mounk about his recent book, The People vs. Democracy.

