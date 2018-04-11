How to Win the America We Want

Couples Therapy
Minorities will win the culture war. But will they be happy with the terms of the peace settlement?
Listen to Anand Giridharadas, Part 2:
Writer Anand Giridharadas talks to Yascha Mounk about identity politics, the best way to respond to offensive questions, and how to win a lasting social peace for “the only country I have.”
