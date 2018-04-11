 Anand Giridharadas on identity politics, the best way to respond to offensive questions, and how to win a lasting social peace for “the only country I have.”

How to Win the America We Want

April 11 2018 12:04 PM

Minorities will win the culture war. But will they be happy with the terms of the peace settlement?

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Thinkstock.

Listen to Anand Giridharadas, Part 2:

Writer Anand Giridharadas talks to Yascha Mounk about identity politics, the best way to respond to offensive questions, and how to win a lasting social peace for “the only country I have.”

