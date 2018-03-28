The Elite Charade of Changing the World
Anand Giridharadas on why many rich people do harm—even when they think they’re doing good.
Listen to Anand Giridharadas, Part 1:
Yascha Mounk discusses the limits of philanthropy, how the hopey-changey narrative of the affluent cloaks the power they exercise, and how they can do better with author of the forthcoming book Winners Take All and former New York Times and current NBC contributor Anand Giridharadas.
Podcast production by John T. Williams.