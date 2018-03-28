The Elite Charade of Changing the World

 Why rich people do harm—even when they think they’re doing good.

March 28 2018 8:00 AM

Anand Giridharadas on why many rich people do harm—even when they think they’re doing good.

Donating is broken.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Thinkstock.

Listen to Anand Giridharadas, Part 1:

Yascha Mounk discusses the limits of philanthropy, how the hopey-changey narrative of the affluent cloaks the power they exercise, and how they can do better with author of the forthcoming book Winners Take All and former New York Times and current NBC contributor Anand Giridharadas.

