 David French explains how the evangelical movement could embrace Donald Trump.

The Corruption of the Evangelical Movement

The Corruption of the Evangelical Movement

Slate
The Good Fight Podcast
Talking about democracy.
March 14 2018 8:00 AM

The Corruption of the Evangelical Movement

David French explains evangelicals could come to embrace Donald Trump.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets supporters after his rally at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on August 21, 2015 in Mobile, Alabama.
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets supporters after his rally at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Aug. 21, 2015, in Mobile, Alabama.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images.

Listen to David French:

Yascha Mounk discusses the moral corruption of the evangelical movement, the right line between politics and religion, and the ins and outs of wedding cakes with National Review staff writer David French.

Advertisement

Email: thegoodfight@newamerica.org
Twitter: @Yascha_Mounk

This podcast was made in collaboration with New America.

Podcast production by John T. Williams.