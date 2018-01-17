Want to Beat Trump? Smash the Monopolies.

 To fight back against Trump, start by fighting monopoly power.

Jan. 17 2018 10:25 AM

Sabeel Rahman explains why the left should fight against all concentrations of power, from Trump’s White House to Silicon Valley.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Puck magazine.

Yascha Mounk discusses the problem of monopoly power, the role of anti-corporate rhetoric in leftist politics, and how to build a winning coalition for ambitious change with Sabeel Rahman.

