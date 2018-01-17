Want to Beat Trump? Smash the Monopolies.

Smash the Monopolies
Sabeel Rahman explains why the left should fight against all concentrations of power, from Trump’s White House to Silicon Valley.
Listen to Sabeel Rahman on monopoly power:
Yascha Mounk discusses the problem of monopoly power, the role of anti-corporate rhetoric in leftist politics, and how to build a winning coalition for ambitious change with Sabeel Rahman.
Advertisement
Email: thegoodfight@newamerica.org
Twitter: @Yascha_Mounk
This podcast was made in collaboration with New America.
Podcast production by John T. Williams.