 Martin Sandbu explains how to fight inequality and halt the rise of populism.

The Right Way to Fight Inequality

Jan. 3 2018 7:15 AM

The Economics of Populism

Bold economic reform is needed to stem inequality—and halt the rise of the populists.

Photo illustration by Slate. Image by Thinkstock.

Listen to “The Right Way to Fight Inequality”:

Yascha Mounk and the Financial Times’ Martin Sandbu discuss the best way to fight inequality; why we need predistribution rather than (just) redistributive taxation to fight populism; and how to ensure that individuals and corporations pay their fair share.

Email: thegoodfight@newamerica.org
Twitter: @Yascha_Mounk

This podcast was made in collaboration with New America.

Podcast production by John T. Williams.