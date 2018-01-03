The Economics of Populism
Bold economic reform is needed to stem inequality—and halt the rise of the populists.
Listen to “The Right Way to Fight Inequality”:
Yascha Mounk and the Financial Times’ Martin Sandbu discuss the best way to fight inequality; why we need predistribution rather than (just) redistributive taxation to fight populism; and how to ensure that individuals and corporations pay their fair share.
