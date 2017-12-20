 The Author of The End of History on why democracy might end in America.

The Author of The End of History on Why Democracy Might End in America

The Author of The End of History on Why Democracy Might End in America

Slate
The Good Fight Podcast
Talking about democracy.
Dec. 20 2017 7:45 AM

Political Disorder

Francis Fukuyama explains why U.S. politics has become so dysfunctional, and how to rescue the American republic.

171219_TGF_leninToppled2

Listen to “Political Disorder”:

In this rerun of one of the first Good Fight episodes, Yascha Mounk discusses with Francis Fukuyama the degree to which democracy in the United States is under threat, the slow erosion of liberal norms, and the future of American identity.

Advertisement

Email: thegoodfight@newamerica.org
Twitter: @Yascha_Mounk

This podcast was made in collaboration with New America.

Podcast production by John T. Williams.