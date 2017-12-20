The Author of The End of History on why democracy might end in America.

Political Disorder
Francis Fukuyama explains why U.S. politics has become so dysfunctional, and how to rescue the American republic.
Listen to “Political Disorder”:
In this rerun of one of the first Good Fight episodes, Yascha Mounk discusses with Francis Fukuyama the degree to which democracy in the United States is under threat, the slow erosion of liberal norms, and the future of American identity.
