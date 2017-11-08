 The wrong way to talk about identity.

The Wrong Way to Talk About Identity

The Wrong Way to Talk About Identity

Slate
The Good Fight Podcast
Talking about democracy.
Nov. 8 2017 9:30 AM

Good Identity, Bad Identity

The question isn’t whether we should talk about identity. It’s how we should talk about it.

A young man gestures during a protest at Marshall Park on Sept. 21, 2016, in Charlotte, North Carolina.
A young man gestures during a protest at Marshall Park on Sept. 21, 2016, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Listen to the Perry Bacon Jr. edition:

Yascha Mounk and Perry Bacon Jr. discuss how best to stand up to President Trump’s attacks on minorities, the work of Ta-Nehisi Coates and Thomas Chatterton-Williams, and what the role of race would be in the kind of society we should work toward.

Advertisement

Email: thegoodfight@newamerica.org
Twitter: @Yascha_Mounk

This podcast was made in collaboration with New America.

Podcast production by John T. Williams.