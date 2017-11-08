The wrong way to talk about identity.

Good Identity, Bad Identity
The question isn’t whether we should talk about identity. It’s how we should talk about it.
Listen to the Perry Bacon Jr. edition:
Yascha Mounk and Perry Bacon Jr. discuss how best to stand up to President Trump’s attacks on minorities, the work of Ta-Nehisi Coates and Thomas Chatterton-Williams, and what the role of race would be in the kind of society we should work toward.
