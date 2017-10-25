Dump (Your Counterproductive Protests Against) Trump

Down With Your Protest!
Good protests are a key tool to resist Donald Trump. Bad protests hurt the cause. Here’s the difference.
Listen to the Rachel Kleinfeld Edition:
Yascha Mounk and Rachel Kleinfeld discuss the difference between effective and counterproductive protests against populists like Donald Trump; how to mobilize a broad coalition against the administration; and how the left can get its act together again.
Advertisement
Email: thegoodfight@newamerica.org
Twitter: @Yascha_Mounk
This podcast was made in collaboration with New America.
Podcast production by John T. Williams.