 Good protests are a key tool to resist Donald Trump. Bad protests hurt the cause.

Dump (Your Counterproductive Protests Against) Trump

Oct. 25 2017 7:16 AM

Down With Your Protest!

Good protests are a key tool to resist Donald Trump. Bad protests hurt the cause. Here’s the difference.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images.

Listen to the Rachel Kleinfeld Edition:

Yascha Mounk and Rachel Kleinfeld discuss the difference between effective and counterproductive protests against populists like Donald Trump; how to mobilize a broad coalition against the administration; and how the left can get its act together again.

