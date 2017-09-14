Our Politics Have Never Been So Indifferent to the Truth. Here’s How We Fix That.

We Can’t Just Blame Politicians for the Post-Truth Age We Live In
How to wrest politics back from lying populists.
Listen to “The Post-Truth Age”:
Yascha Mounk and British journalist Matthew d’Ancona discuss why lies have taken over our politics; what kinds of policies might be able to move us past the post-truth age; and how Democrats can win in 2020.
