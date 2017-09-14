 Matthew d’Ancona on the post-truth age and how Democrats can become the party of the future.

Our Politics Have Never Been So Indifferent to the Truth. Here’s How We Fix That.

Sept. 14 2017 1:28 PM

We Can’t Just Blame Politicians for the Post-Truth Age We Live In

How to wrest politics back from lying populists.

A photograph of Armstrong near the LM, taken by Aldrin on the lunar surface.
Some people believe the conspiracy theory that the moon landing was faked.

NASA

Listen to “The Post-Truth Age”:

Yascha Mounk and British journalist Matthew d’Ancona discuss why lies have taken over our politics; what kinds of policies might be able to move us past the post-truth age; and how Democrats can win in 2020.

