 Jamie Kirchick on the dangers of dictators and demagogues.

It’s Not Just Trump: Across the West, Dictators and Demagogues Are Destroying Liberal Democracy

Aug. 30 2017 8:00 AM

The End of the West

Dictators and demagogues are destroying the international system.

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump cheer for him at a campaign rally in Phoenix on Aug. 22.

Photo illustration by Slate. Image via Joshua Roberts/Reuters.

Listen to The End of the West:

Yascha Mounk talks to Jamie Kirchick about the rise of dictators and demagogues in Europe, North America, and beyond. How much do far-left populists and far-right populists have in common? And what can we do to stop them?

