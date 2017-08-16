 Ivan Krastev on populism in Central Europe.

Voters Know Populists Won’t Deliver on Their Promises. They Don’t Care.

Aug. 16 2017 9:00 AM

Why Populists Win

Voters know that populists won’t deliver on their promises. They just don’t care.

Krakow, Poland
An anti-government vigil on July 26 in Krakow, Poland.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

Listen to Why Populists Win:

Yascha Mounk talks to Ivan Krastev about the lessons populist successes in Central Europe hold for fighting Donald Trump. Why don’t voters care that populists fail to deliver on their promises? And can Americans resist a growing desire to “nationalize” the elites?

New America

Podcast production by John T. Williams.