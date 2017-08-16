Voters Know Populists Won’t Deliver on Their Promises. They Don’t Care.

Why Populists Win
Voters know that populists won’t deliver on their promises. They just don’t care.
Listen to Why Populists Win:
Yascha Mounk talks to Ivan Krastev about the lessons populist successes in Central Europe hold for fighting Donald Trump. Why don’t voters care that populists fail to deliver on their promises? And can Americans resist a growing desire to “nationalize” the elites?
Email: thegoodfight@newamerica.org
Twitter: @Yascha_Mounk
New America
Podcast production by John T. Williams.