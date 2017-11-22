Trump Looks Like He’s Flailing. That Makes Him All the More Dangerous to Our Democracy.

 Don’t underestimate Trump’s threat to liberal democracy.

Nov. 22 2017 7:18 AM

Don’t Underestimate Donald Trump’s Threat to Democracy

Ian Bassin explains why we should see all of Trump’s violations of democratic norms as related—and how we can fight back.

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Morristown Municipal Airport for a weekend at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Sept. 15.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Yuri Gripas/Reuters.

Listen to Uniting to Protect Democracy:

Yascha Mounk and Ian Bassin discuss the real threat Donald J. Trump poses to American democracy and explore tangible steps that we can take to protect our shared freedoms.

