Trump Looks Like He’s Flailing. That Makes Him All the More Dangerous to Our Democracy.

Don’t Underestimate Donald Trump’s Threat to Democracy
Ian Bassin explains why we should see all of Trump’s violations of democratic norms as related—and how we can fight back.
Listen to Uniting to Protect Democracy:
Yascha Mounk and Ian Bassin discuss the real threat Donald J. Trump poses to American democracy and explore tangible steps that we can take to protect our shared freedoms.
Fascism: A Slate Academy
Our new series investigates what happened in the 20th century—and whether it’s happening again.
