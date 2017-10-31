 Hillary Clinton’s What Happened: Book club and discussion.

Hillary Clinton’s Gutting Campaign Memoir Sure Feels Relevant This Week

Oct. 31 2017 12:24 PM

What Happened

Slate critics discuss Hillary Clinton’s gutting memoir about the 2016 election.

Hillary Clinton kicks off her book tour on Sept. 12 in New York.

Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.

Emily Bazelon is a staff writer at the New York Times Magazine and the author of Sticks and Stones

Meghan O'Rourke is Slate’s culture critic and an advisory editor. She was previously an editor at the New Yorker. The Long Goodbye, a memoir about her mother’s death, is now out in paperback.

Katy Waldman is a Slate staff writer.