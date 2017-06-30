What Is an Essay For?

Too Much and Not the Mood
Durga Chew-Bose’s debut collection drifts toward meaning without ever really finding it.
Listen to this episode using the audio player below:
The July selection is Do Not Become Alarmed by Maile Meloy. Join us!
Advertisement
Visit our Audio Book Club archive page for a complete list of the more than 75 books we’ve discussed over the years. Or you can listen to any of our previous club meetings through our iTunes feed.
Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.
---
See all the pieces in this month’s Slate Book Review.