 Durga Chew-Bose’s Too Much and Not the Mood: Book club and discussion.

What Is an Essay For?

June 30 2017 10:49 AM

Too Much and Not the Mood

Durga Chew-Bose’s debut collection drifts toward meaning without ever really finding it.

