 Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale: Book club and discussion.

The Audio Book Club Unboxes The Handmaid’s Tale on Page and Screen

The Audio Book Club Unboxes The Handmaid’s Tale on Page and Screen

Slate
The Audio Book Club
Discussing new and classic works.
May 22 2017 11:36 AM

The Handmaid’s Tale

Slate critics debate Margaret Atwood’s harrowing novel and the television series it inspired.

1400x1400_podcastart_audiobookclub_slateplus

Listen to this episode using the audio player below:

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed  Download
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

Advertisement

The June selection is Too Much and Not the Mood by Durga Chew-Bose. Join us!

Visit our Audio Book Club archive page for a complete list of the more than 75 books we’ve discussed over the years. Or you can listen to any of our previous club meetings through our iTunes feed.

---

See all the pieces in this month’s Slate Book Review.

Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.

Emily Bazelon is a staff writer at the New York Times Magazine and the author of Sticks and Stones

Meghan O'Rourke is Slate’s culture critic and an advisory editor. She was previously an editor at the New Yorker. The Long Goodbye, a memoir about her mother’s death, is now out in paperback.

Katy Waldman is a Slate staff writer.