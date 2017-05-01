The Pain of Being Alive and Being Dead in George Saunders’ Lincoln in the Bardo

The Audio Book Club Joins Lincoln in the Bardo
Slate critics debate George Saunders’ curious novelistic debut.
Listen to this episode using the audio player below:
The May selection is The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood. Join us!
---
Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.