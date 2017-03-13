It Is Hard to Be Objective About the Mercurial, Expansive Zadie Smith

It’s Swing Time for the Audio Book Club
Slate critics discuss Zadie Smith’s latest novel.
Our April selection is Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunders. Join us!
This spring, the Audio Book Club will also try something slightly new. While Americans dust off their college copies of The Origins of Totalitarianism and 1984, we are going to read Sun Tzu’s 514 B.C. treatise The Art of War. As self-help. Stay tuned for this bonus discussion to drop sometime in the next few months!
Visit our Audio Book Club archive page for a complete list of the more than 75 books we’ve discussed over the years. Or you can listen to any of our previous club meetings through our iTunes feed.
Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.