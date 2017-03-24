Sun Tzu’s The Art of War Is a Self-Help Text for These Trying Times

Listen to this episode using the audio player below:

Advertisement



Welcome to a special bonus episode of the Slate Audio Book Club! While Americans dusted off their college copies of The Origins of Totalitarianism and 1984 in the wake of Donald Trump’s election, we plunged into Sun Tzu’s 514 B.C. treatise, The Art of War. How’d it hold up? Are we now perfectly and diabolically equipped to lay waste to our enemies?

The April selection is Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunders. Join us!

Visit our Audio Book Club archive page for a complete list of the more than 75 books we’ve discussed over the years. Or you can listen to any of our previous club meetings through our iTunes feed.

---

See all the pieces in this month’s Slate Book Review.