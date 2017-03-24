 Sun Tzu’s The Art of War: Book club and discussion.

Sun Tzu’s The Art of War Is a Self-Help Text for These Trying Times

Sun Tzu’s The Art of War Is a Self-Help Text for These Trying Times

Slate
The Audio Book Club
Discussing new and classic works.
March 24 2017 7:02 AM

The Audio Book Club Reads The Art of War

As self-help.

1400x1400_podcastart_audiobookclub_slateplus

Listen to this episode using the audio player below:

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed  Download Play in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

Advertisement

Welcome to a special bonus episode of the Slate Audio Book Club! While Americans dusted off their college copies of The Origins of Totalitarianism and 1984 in the wake of Donald Trump’s election, we plunged into Sun Tzu’s 514 B.C. treatise, The Art of War. How’d it hold up? Are we now perfectly and diabolically equipped to lay waste to our enemies?

The April selection is Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunders. Join us!

Visit our Audio Book Club archive page for a complete list of the more than 75 books we’ve discussed over the years. Or you can listen to any of our previous club meetings through our iTunes feed.

---

See all the pieces in this month’s Slate Book Review.

Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.

Ava Lubell is general manager of the Slate Group. Follow her on Twitter.

Jeremy Stahl is a Slate senior editor. You can follow him on Twitter.

Katy Waldman is a Slate staff writer.