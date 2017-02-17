 The selected lyrics of Bob Dylan: book club and discussion.

Is a Bob Dylan Song a Poem Too? What About a Good Poem?

Feb. 17 2017 1:12 PM

The Audio Book Club Gets Tangled Up in Blue

Slate critics discuss the poetry of Bob Dylan’s lyrics.

Our March selection is Swing Time by Zadie Smith. Join us!

This spring, the Audio Book Club will also try something slightly new. While Americans dust off their college copies of The Origins of Totalitarianism and 1984, we are going to read Sun Tzu’s 514 B.C. treatise The Art of War. As self-help. Stay tuned for this bonus discussion to drop sometime in the next few months!

Visit our Audio Book Club archive page for a complete list of the more than 75 books we’ve discussed over the years. Or you can listen to any of our previous club meetings through our iTunes feed.

Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.

John Dickerson is a Slate political columnist, the moderator of CBS’s Face the Nation, and author of Whistlestop and On Her Trail

Meghan O'Rourke is Slate’s culture critic and an advisory editor. She was previously an editor at the New Yorker. The Long Goodbye, a memoir about her mother’s death, is now out in paperback.

Katy Waldman is a Slate staff writer.