 Postcards From the Edge by Carrie Fisher: book club and discussion.

In Carrie Fisher’s Hollywood Novel, Rock Bottom Is a Hilarious Place to Be

In Carrie Fisher’s Hollywood Novel, Rock Bottom Is a Hilarious Place to Be

Slate
The Audio Book Club
Discussing new and classic works.
Jan. 23 2017 4:09 PM

The Audio Book Club Receives Some Postcards From the Edge

Slate critics discuss Carrie Fisher’s spirited novel about Hollywood.

1400x1400_podcastart_audiobookclub_slateplus

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed  Download Play in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed

Next month, the Audio Book Club will dig into The Lyrics: 1961–2012 by Bob Dylan. Stay tuned for our discussion in February!

Advertisement

Visit our Audio Book Club archive page for a complete list of the more than 75 books we’ve discussed over the years. Or you can listen to any of our previous club meetings through our iTunes feed.

---

Postcards from the Edge

Check out this great listen on Audible.com. In a stunning literary debut, Carrie Fisher chronicles the excruciatingly funny adventures of Suzanne Vale, young film star and drug addict, who survives a rehab clinic only to rejoin the equally harrowing world of Hollywood. Out there on the edge, desp...

See all the pieces in this month’s Slate Book Review.

Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.

Laura Bennett is Slate’s culture editor overseeing the Slate Book Review and television coverage.

Aisha Harris is a Slate culture writer and host of the Slate podcast Represent.

Katy Waldman is a Slate staff writer.