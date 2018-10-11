 Theresa Rebeck, Justine Bateman, and WBAD, the ’90s hip-hop pirate radio station.

Inside and Outside the Celebrity Bubble

Oct. 11 2018 5:00 PM

All Most Famous

Theresa Rebeck on Sarah Bernhardt, Justine Bateman on fame waxing and waning, and a pirate radio station that got too famous for the FCC.

Paparazzi illustration.
Paparazzi on the hunt for fame.

Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Kurt Andersen and Theresa Rebeck discuss her new play about Sarah Bernhardt, the most acclaimed actress of her day. Justine Bateman’s new book examines being inside—and then outside—the fame bubble. A listener finds something surprising inside a book at a used bookstore—an inscription from the famous author of the book to an even more famous novelist. And how New York hip-hop pirate radio station WBAD rose—and fell.

