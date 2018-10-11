Inside and Outside the Celebrity Bubble

Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Kurt Andersen and Theresa Rebeck discuss her new play about Sarah Bernhardt, the most acclaimed actress of her day. Justine Bateman’s new book examines being inside—and then outside—the fame bubble. A listener finds something surprising inside a book at a used bookstore—an inscription from the famous author of the book to an even more famous novelist. And how New York hip-hop pirate radio station WBAD rose—and fell.