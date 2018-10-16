Day Jobs: A Playwright Who Helps Patients Breathe

Courtesy of Stacey Rose

Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Stacey Rose is a playwright in St. Paul, Minnesota. But by day—and sometimes also by night—she’s a respiratory therapist, caring for patients who have trouble breathing.

Advertisement



Stacey is a 2018 Sundance Institute Theatre Lab fellow. And her play The Danger: A Homage to Strange Fruit was just performed in Brooklyn.

As part of our Day Jobs series, Stacey told us about her two very different passions.

This podcast was produced by Studio 360’s Sandra Lopez-Monsalve and Schuyler Swenson.