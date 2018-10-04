Same Old, Same Old

Kurt Andersen talks to the author Daniel Torday about his new book Boomer1, a dark satire about the tension between millennials and baby boomers coming to a head. Then, a segment about something boomers couldn’t stand about the generation that preceded them—its love for Lawrence Welk’s unapologetically wholesome variety show. For our Guilty Pleasures feature, listener Paul Fotsch explains how he couldn’t stand Lawrence Welk as a kid but grew to love the show. And finally, Argentine experimental musician Juana Molina performs songs from her album Halo.