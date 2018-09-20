Here We Are Now, Entertain Us

Pacific North-Best
The golden age of grunge—and moving beyond dumb grunge clichés—in the Pacific Northwest.
Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:
Swingin’ on the flippity-flop in the Pacific Northwest. Sub Pop CEO Megan Jasper on her legendary hoax: her made-up lexicon of grunge terms in the New York Times. Carrie Brownstein on Sleater-Kinney and the difference between TV stardom and music stardom. What residents in the Washington towns where Twin Peaks was filmed love—and hate—about the show. And the generation-defining album that is Nirvana’s Nevermind.
