 Carrie Brownstein, the grunge-lexicon hoax, Nevermind, and the real Twin Peaks.

Here We Are Now, Entertain Us

Sept. 20 2018 5:00 PM

Pacific North-Best

The golden age of grunge—and moving beyond dumb grunge clichés—in the Pacific Northwest.

Come as you are to the Pacific Northwest
Photo illustration by Studio 360. Photos by MediaPunch Inc./Alamy Stock Photo and Igor Khodzinskiy/Alamy Stock Photo.

Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Swingin’ on the flippity-flop in the Pacific Northwest. Sub Pop CEO Megan Jasper on her legendary hoax: her made-up lexicon of grunge terms in the New York Times. Carrie Brownstein on Sleater-Kinney and the difference between TV stardom and music stardom. What residents in the Washington towns where Twin Peaks was filmed love—and hate—about the show. And the generation-defining album that is Nirvana’s Nevermind.

Studio 360 plugs:
