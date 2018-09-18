BoJack Horseman’s Raphael Bob-Waksberg

BoJack Horseman, Netflix’s animated series about a washed-up ’90s sitcom star living in the Hollywood Hills, is beginning its fifth season. Its protagonist is a horse and its tone is half jokes, half existential angst. That’s a study in contrasts that seems inexplicable—until you talk with the show’s creator, Raphael Bob-Waksberg.

Bob-Waksberg is about as introspective, funny, and dark as you can be at the tender age of 34. In 2017, he talked with host Kurt Andersen about why so many people who go to Harvard are dummies, the genius of the film Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, and the underappreciated poignancy of The Simpsons.