Judgment Day

Ann Dowd, who won an Emmy for her portrayal of Aunt Lydia on The Handmaid’s Tale, joins Andersen to talk about playing characters—many of them terrifying—for three decades. In the 1960s, when hippies turned to Christianity in what’s commonly called the Jesus movement, Christian rock was born. And so was a belief that the end of the world was coming any minute. Then, how the guitarist Stephane Wrembel’s life was changed when he discovered Django Reinhardt.