Build It and They Will Come to the Movies

Kurt Andersen talks with the celebrated architect Liz Diller about how making buildings is like making movies, and how some of her favorite films use architecture brilliantly. Then, how court-ordered psychotherapy helped spur the material Richard Pryor performed for his album Wanted: Live in Concert. It marks its 40th anniversary this year and has been inducted into the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry. And poet Maya Phillips joins Kurt to talk about Blindspotting, BlacKkKlansman, and Sorry to Bother You.