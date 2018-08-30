Build It and They Will Come to the Movies

A Room With a Viewfinder
Liz Diller on her favorite use of architecture in film, a Richard Pryor classic album turns 40, and a noteworthy summer for black cinema.
Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:
Kurt Andersen talks with the celebrated architect Liz Diller about how making buildings is like making movies, and how some of her favorite films use architecture brilliantly. Then, how court-ordered psychotherapy helped spur the material Richard Pryor performed for his album Wanted: Live in Concert. It marks its 40th anniversary this year and has been inducted into the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry. And poet Maya Phillips joins Kurt to talk about Blindspotting, BlacKkKlansman, and Sorry to Bother You.
