What’s So Funny?

Ken Jennings got famous for his record-breaking run on Jeopardy! But he stayed famous for his keen wit. He joins Kurt Andersen to talk about his new book on the history and future of comedy, Planet Funny. Mira T. Lee explains how a Picasso painting, Girl in a Mirror, found its way into her debut novel. And the versatile eight-voice ensemble Roomful of Teeth performs their hauntingly beautiful music in our studio.