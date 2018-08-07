Conductor Leonard Bernstein, Birthday Boy

 Five musicians remember playing for Leonard Bernstein, who would have turned 100 this month.

As conductor of the New York Philharmonic, Leonard Bernstein changed the way audiences understood classical music.

This month, the music world is celebrating what would’ve been Leonard Bernstein’s 100th birthday. As conductor of the New York Philharmonic, he changed the way audiences understood classical music. Five musicians from the Philharmonic remember playing for Bernstein’s Philharmonic.

This story was produced by WNYC’s Sara Fishko.

(Originally aired Sept. 26, 2008. Violinist Oscar Ravina died in 2010.)

