Playing for Keeps

Pressing play—stories about children and how recreation is a form of creation. Kurt Andersen takes a field trip to Governors Island with design critic Alexandra Lange to learn about the history of playgrounds and to see some extraordinary slides. Paola Antonelli tells us the humble beginnings of the Frisbee, its origins being in a pie-baking company whose pie plates were discovered to be impressively aerodynamic by college students. Producer Jessica Benko talks to an 8-year-old about her imaginary friends, and to a psychology professor about how those invented characters reflect well on the imagination of the kids who conjure them. And the surprising—and controversial—history of Barbie, who has become an obsession both for the kids who play with her and the artists who feature the dolls in their work.