Contemporary Art Comes to Cleveland

July 19 2018 5:04 PM

Making It in Cleveland

A citywide art survey in Ohio, a biblical reading on Beyoncé, and the mastery—and misery—of a quality control technician.

Contemporary art comes to Cleveland.

The Cleveland Museum of Art

Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

The coasts are not the only cultural centers in America. Kurt Andersen takes a trip to the FRONT International Cleveland Triennial for Contemporary Art. A musician pays the bills as a Mastering Quality Control Technician for movies and TV shows. And what we can learn about the Bible from Beyoncé.

