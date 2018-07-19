Contemporary art comes to Cleveland.

Making It in Cleveland
A citywide art survey in Ohio, a biblical reading on Beyoncé, and the mastery—and misery—of a quality control technician.
Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:
The coasts are not the only cultural centers in America. Kurt Andersen takes a trip to the FRONT International Cleveland Triennial for Contemporary Art. A musician pays the bills as a Mastering Quality Control Technician for movies and TV shows. And what we can learn about the Bible from Beyoncé.
Advertisement
Studio 360 plugs:
Please remember to like us on our Facebook page and Twitter. Send your emails to incoming@studio360.org.