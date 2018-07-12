 Comic artist Aline Kominsky-Crumb, Wilson Pickett, and Luke Cage’s music.

The Trailblazing Comics of Aline Kominsky-Crumb

July 12 2018 5:00 PM

Drawn From Experience

What inspired comic artist Aline Kominsky-Crumb, Wilson Pickett, and Luke Cage showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker?

Artist Aline Kominsky-Crumb and her anthology of autobiographical comics, Love That Bunch.

Kate Mada

Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Kurt Andersen talks with comic artist Aline Kominsky-Crumb about her trailblazing work. In 1965, Wilson Pickett went to Stax Records in Memphis, Tennessee, to record “In the Midnight Hour”—and nothing was the same afterward. And Luke Cage showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker breaks down how his love of hip-hop and other music shapes his show.

