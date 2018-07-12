The Trailblazing Comics of Aline Kominsky-Crumb

Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Kurt Andersen talks with comic artist Aline Kominsky-Crumb about her trailblazing work. In 1965, Wilson Pickett went to Stax Records in Memphis, Tennessee, to record “In the Midnight Hour”—and nothing was the same afterward. And Luke Cage showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker breaks down how his love of hip-hop and other music shapes his show.