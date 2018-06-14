 Sometimes, Florida’s wild reality is stranger than fiction—from Annihilation to Judy Blume.

When Fantasy Meets Reality in Florida

June 14 2018 5:00 PM

Shadows in the Sunshine State

The strange, creative influence of Florida.

Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Fiction, fantasy, and reality in the Sunshine State. Lauren Groff talks about writing—and surviving—in Florida. The writer Carl Hiaasen tells Kurt Andersen how he turns sleaze into sunshine noir. In Celebration, Florida, fantasy meets reality. How the Florida wilderness helped create Jeff VanderMeer’s apocalyptic landscape. Plus, Judy Blume tours her old stomping grounds in Miami Beach.

