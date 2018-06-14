When Fantasy Meets Reality in Florida

Diane Macdonald/Alamy

Fiction, fantasy, and reality in the Sunshine State. Lauren Groff talks about writing—and surviving—in Florida. The writer Carl Hiaasen tells Kurt Andersen how he turns sleaze into sunshine noir. In Celebration, Florida, fantasy meets reality. How the Florida wilderness helped create Jeff VanderMeer’s apocalyptic landscape. Plus, Judy Blume tours her old stomping grounds in Miami Beach.

