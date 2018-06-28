 Looking at dirty art, from Fifty Shades of Grey and John Waters, to Dirty Projectors and diapers.

When Dirt Is Good, Clean Fun

When Dirt Is Good, Clean Fun

June 28 2018 5:01 PM

Filth

When art is dirty—and dirt is arty.

Getting dirty with Fifty Shades of Grey, John Waters, and diapers.

Filth in all its forms—whimsical and mundane, literal and figurative. Kurt talks to America’s auteur of the scatological, filmmaker John Waters. Writer Henry Alford and comedian Dave Hill visit a museum exhibit where all the art is made of dirt or trash. Who’s selling and who’s reading the smutty best-seller Fifty Shades of Grey? We get to the bottom of the shockingly complex world of diaper design. And indie rock band Dirty Projectors performs live in our studio.

