When Dirt Is Good, Clean Fun

Filth
When art is dirty—and dirt is arty.
Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:
Filth in all its forms—whimsical and mundane, literal and figurative. Kurt talks to America’s auteur of the scatological, filmmaker John Waters. Writer Henry Alford and comedian Dave Hill visit a museum exhibit where all the art is made of dirt or trash. Who’s selling and who’s reading the smutty best-seller Fifty Shades of Grey? We get to the bottom of the shockingly complex world of diaper design. And indie rock band Dirty Projectors performs live in our studio.
Advertisement
Studio 360 plugs:
Please remember to like us on our Facebook page and Twitter. Send your emails to incoming@studio360.org.