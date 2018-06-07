A Cautionary Tale About Authoritarianism’s New Relevance

Fahrenheit 451 Rekindled
The Ray Bradbury novel’s new relevance, the making of a Bowie mashup, and American Animals director Bart Layton.
Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:
An American Icons special segment about Fahrenheit 451, the cautionary tale about authoritarianism and free speech that has seen a sales surge since the 2016 election. How Tony Visconti, Bowie's longtime producer, captured the artist's career in a 15-minute remix for the exhibit David Bowie Is. And why filmmaker Bart Layton included documentary elements in his feature American Animals.
Advertisement
Studio 360 plugs:
Please remember to like us on our Facebook page and Twitter. Send your emails to incoming@studio360.org.