A Cautionary Tale About Authoritarianism’s New Relevance

An American Icons special segment about Fahrenheit 451, the cautionary tale about authoritarianism and free speech that has seen a sales surge since the 2016 election. How Tony Visconti, Bowie's longtime producer, captured the artist's career in a 15-minute remix for the exhibit David Bowie Is. And why filmmaker Bart Layton included documentary elements in his feature American Animals.