Party for the Right to Fight

Rebels Without a Pause
A revolutionary Public Enemy album turns 30, the history of protest art, and the Nancy comics reboot.
Thirty years ago, Public Enemy brought the revolution to hip-hop with It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back. Kurt Andersen talks with the graphic designer Bonnie Siegler about the history of protest art. Plus, the newspaper comic Nancy gets a reboot and its first female cartoonist.
