The Artists Behind Superheroes

Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Kurt Andersen talks with Superman writer Gene Luen Yang on Boxers and Saints and American Born Chinese. Plus, the complicated—and sometimes divisive—issue of cosplay characters dressing up as characters of different races. Then, producers Brendan Baker and Chloe Prasinos talk about all the work—and a 3D recording gizmo—that went into making their new podcast, Marvel’s Wolverine: The Long Night.