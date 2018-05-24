 How the Muppets came alive and stayed alive decades after Jim Henson’s death.

American Icons: The Muppets

May 24 2018 5:00 PM

Muppet Regime

How Jim Henson brought the Muppets to life.

Jim Henson and his creation, Kermit the Frog, sit in front of a mural by Coulter Watt.

In the latest installment in Studio 360’s American Icons series, the Muppets—how the world fell for Jim Henson’s troupe of puppets. Plus, teleprompters were supposed to make cue cards obsolete but not on Saturday Night Live, where “Cue Card Wally” Feresten is indispensable. And singer Angélique Kidjo talks about her new album Remain in Light, a track-by-track cover of the 1980 Talking Heads album.

Studio 360 plugs:

