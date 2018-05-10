The Mothers of Invention

One Mom at a Time
Women who create stories about what it means to be a mother right now.
Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:
The art of motherhood. Gloria Calderón Kellett talks about making One Day at a Time and the classic TV moms who influenced how she writes about motherhood. Novelists Louise Erdrich and Megan Hunter, along with Parley Ann Boswell, talk about the artistic choice of featuring pregnant women in dystopian fiction. Isabella Rossellini talks to Kurt Andersen about her short film series, Mammas, that looks at different animals’ approaches to motherhood. And listener Beth Greenspan finds inspiration in a poem by Mary Karr about when sons go from being boys to men.
