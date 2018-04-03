 TV and magazine writer Nell Scovell talks about her memoir, Just the Funny Parts.

Nell Scovell on Writing Jokes for the President and Creating a Simpsons Classic

Nell Scovell on Writing Jokes for the President and Creating a Simpsons Classic

Slate
Studio 360
The Peabody Award–winning show from PRI.
April 3 2018 8:30 AM

A Room of Nell Scovell’s Own

The writer for The Simpsons, Late Night With David Letterman, and Newhart on being the only woman in the writers’ room.

Nell Scovell
Nell Scovell.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Robert Trachtenberg.

Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

You might not have heard of Nell Scovell, but you’ve definitely seen her work. She’s written for The Simpsons, Late Night With David Letterman, and Murphy Brown, and co-wrote the 2013 blockbuster book Lean In with Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg.

Advertisement

Her new memoir, Just the Funny Parts, reveals what it was like to break into the men-dominated TV industry. Nell talks to Kurt Andersen about crafting a classic episode of The Simpsons and writing jokes for Barack Obama, and they reminisce about her first gig: writing for the magazine Kurt co-founded, Spy.

Studio 360 plugs: Please remember to like us on our Facebook page and Twitter. Send your emails to incoming@studio360.org.