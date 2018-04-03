Nell Scovell on Writing Jokes for the President and Creating a Simpsons Classic

A Room of Nell Scovell’s Own
The writer for The Simpsons, Late Night With David Letterman, and Newhart on being the only woman in the writers’ room.
Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:
You might not have heard of Nell Scovell, but you’ve definitely seen her work. She’s written for The Simpsons, Late Night With David Letterman, and Murphy Brown, and co-wrote the 2013 blockbuster book Lean In with Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg.
Her new memoir, Just the Funny Parts, reveals what it was like to break into the men-dominated TV industry. Nell talks to Kurt Andersen about crafting a classic episode of The Simpsons and writing jokes for Barack Obama, and they reminisce about her first gig: writing for the magazine Kurt co-founded, Spy.
