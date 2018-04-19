How “Amazing Grace,” Uncle Tom’s Cabin and Spoon River Anthology Helped Define America

American Tricons
An American Icons three-pack: “Amazing Grace,” Uncle Tom’s Cabin, and Spoon River Anthology.
Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:
Three stories from the American Icons series. How “Amazing Grace,” a song written by a slave trader, came to be a civil rights anthem. Plus, a novel that featured “Amazing Grace” and helped popularize it, Uncle Tom’s Cabin. Harriet Beecher Stowe’s book helped promote the abolitionist cause, yet the term Uncle Tom became a pejorative for people who betray their race. And far from glorifying small-town life, Edgar Lee Masters’ Spoon River Anthology shocked readers when it came out in 1915 and tackled subjects like suicide and sex.
