The Tragic Tale of a Pizza Mascot

An oral history of the Noid, a lighthearted Claymation Domino’s campaign, by the same designers who made the California Raisins, that drove one man over the edge. Plus, Kurt Andersen talks with TV and magazine writer Nell Scovell about her memoir, Just the Funny Parts. And Phil Elverum of Mount Eerie talks to Kurt about how after his wife, Geneviève Castrée, died, he couldn’t write songs about anything else.