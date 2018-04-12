The Tragic Tale of a Pizza Mascot

A Void: The Noid
Writer Nell Scovell on comedy sketches and sketchy men, and Mount Eerie on heartbreaking loss.
Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:
An oral history of the Noid, a lighthearted Claymation Domino’s campaign, by the same designers who made the California Raisins, that drove one man over the edge. Plus, Kurt Andersen talks with TV and magazine writer Nell Scovell about her memoir, Just the Funny Parts. And Phil Elverum of Mount Eerie talks to Kurt about how after his wife, Geneviève Castrée, died, he couldn’t write songs about anything else.
Advertisement
Studio 360 plugs: Please remember to like us on our Facebook page and Twitter. Send your emails to incoming@studio360.org.