Step Into the Sound-Rich World of Wolverine: The Long Night

The Sound of One Claw Slashing (SNIKT!)
How Brendan Baker and Chloe Prasinos created a sound-rich world for Marvel’s Wolverine: The Long Night.
Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:
Now that it’s conquered the cineplex and Netflix, Marvel is going after your earbuds—with its first scripted podcast, Wolverine: The Long Night. It tells the story of Special Agents Pierce and Marshall, who arrive in a small Alaskan fishing town to investigate a series of mysterious murders and a suspicious loner living in the woods.
Producers Brendan Baker and Chloe Prasinos reveal the high-tech and low-tech ways they made this sound-rich audio drama.
For now, Wolverine: The Long Night is only available on Stitcher Premium, so you’ll need to join to listen. Because even superhuman claws can’t tear through a paywall. Listen free for one month with code “MARVEL”
This podcast was produced by Studio 360’s Zoe Saunders.
