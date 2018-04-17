Step Into the Sound-Rich World of Wolverine: The Long Night

Marvel

Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Now that it’s conquered the cineplex and Netflix, Marvel is going after your earbuds—with its first scripted podcast, Wolverine: The Long Night. It tells the story of Special Agents Pierce and Marshall, who arrive in a small Alaskan fishing town to investigate a series of mysterious murders and a suspicious loner living in the woods.

Advertisement



Producers Brendan Baker and Chloe Prasinos reveal the high-tech and low-tech ways they made this sound-rich audio drama.

For now, Wolverine: The Long Night is only available on Stitcher Premium, so you’ll need to join to listen. Because even superhuman claws can’t tear through a paywall. Listen free for one month with code “MARVEL”

This podcast was produced by Studio 360’s Zoe Saunders.

Studio 360 plugs: