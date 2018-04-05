 Celebrating great American poets from Walt Whitman to Tracy K. Smith and Terrance Hayes.

Celebrating National Poetry Month

April 5 2018 5:00 PM

Poets Who Know It

Inside the heart and soul of American poetry.

Walt Whitman in Brooklyn, 1872

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by G. Frank E. Pearsall. From The New York Public Library.

Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

To celebrate National Poetry Month, we’re featuring some of our favorite American practitioners. Tracy K. Smith shares some of her surprising sources of poetic inspiration—David Bowie and the Hubble Space Telescope. And she chooses the winners to our listener poetry competition. Walt Whitman’s Leaves of Grass gets the American Icons treatment. And Kurt Andersen talks to award-winning poet and “Sexiest Man Alive” Terrance Hayes about his 2015 book, How to Be Drawn.

