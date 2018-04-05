Celebrating National Poetry Month

Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

To celebrate National Poetry Month, we’re featuring some of our favorite American practitioners. Tracy K. Smith shares some of her surprising sources of poetic inspiration—David Bowie and the Hubble Space Telescope. And she chooses the winners to our listener poetry competition. Walt Whitman’s Leaves of Grass gets the American Icons treatment. And Kurt Andersen talks to award-winning poet and “Sexiest Man Alive” Terrance Hayes about his 2015 book, How to Be Drawn.